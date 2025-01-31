Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on January 31

Published 4:51 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

Pay attention to Filip Forsberg and Tage Thompson in particular on Friday, when the Nashville Predators play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Sabres Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Favorite: Predators (-127)
  • Total: 6.5
  • TV: NHL Network
  TV: NHL Network

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 49 18 31 49
Jonathan Marchessault 49 15 24 39
Roman Josi 45 9 26 35
Steven Stamkos 49 17 15 32
Ryan O’Reilly 46 14 14 28
Sabres Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Tage Thompson 45 25 19 44
John-Jason Peterka 48 15 24 39
Jason Zucker 48 16 20 36
Rasmus Dahlin 42 6 29 35
Alex Tuch 50 15 19 34

Predators vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

  • The Predators’ 2.6 average goals per game add up to 130 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Nashville ranks 20th in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (157 total) in NHL action.
  • The Predators are 14th in the league with a 21.68% power-play conversion rate this season.
  • The Sabres have the league’s 14th-ranked scoring offense (154 total goals, 3.1 per game).
  • Buffalo has allowed 3.4 goals per game, and 170 total, which ranks 26th among all NHL teams.
  • The Sabres have a 17.01% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 27 percentage.

More Sports Plus

