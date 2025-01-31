Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, February 1
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and Stonehill Skyhawks square off for one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Saturday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Stonehill +6.5 vs. Cent. Conn. St.
- Matchup: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Stonehill Skyhawks
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Cent. Conn. St. by 0.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-6.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: UMBC +2.5 vs. UMass-Lowell
- Matchup: UMass-Lowell River Hawks at UMBC Retrievers
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: UMBC by 3.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UMass-Lowell (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +12.5 vs. UAPB
- Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: UAPB by 7.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAPB (-12.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Maine +1.5 vs. Vermont
- Matchup: Maine Black Bears at Vermont Catamounts
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Maine by 2.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vermont (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Creighton +1.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Creighton Bluejays at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Creighton by 2.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-1.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Pittsburgh +1.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Pittsburgh by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wake Forest (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Lamar +1.5 vs. SFA
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Lamar by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SFA (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Diego State -13.5 vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 17.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Diego State (-13.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Southern Utah +4.5 vs. Tarleton State
- Matchup: Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Tarleton State Texans
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Tarleton State by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tarleton State (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Florida State -5.5 vs. Boston College
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 1
- Computer Projection: Florida State by 9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
