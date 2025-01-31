Auburn vs. Ole Miss Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 1 Published 12:48 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

Saturday’s contest features the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (19-1, 7-0 SEC) and the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (16-5, 5-3 SEC) squaring off at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss (on February 1) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 victory for Auburn.

Based on our computer prediction, Ole Miss is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) against Auburn. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 148.5 total.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Auburn -6.5

Auburn -6.5 Point total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (to win): Auburn -265, Ole Miss +215

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

Auburn 76, Ole Miss 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+6.5)

Ole Miss (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)

Auburn is 12-8-0 against the spread, while Ole Miss’ ATS record this season is 13-8-0. The Tigers have an 11-9-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Rebels have a record of 8-13-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 161.7 points per game, 13.2 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the last 10 games, Auburn is 4-6 against the spread and 10-0 overall while Ole Miss has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game with a +368 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.2 points per game (12th in college basketball) and give up 65.8 per outing (37th in college basketball).

The 35.7 rebounds per game Auburn averages rank 41st in the nation, and are 7.2 more than the 28.5 its opponents record per contest.

Auburn knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (42nd in college basketball), 3.7 more than its opponents (5.8).

The Tigers rank fifth in college basketball by averaging 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 26th in college basketball, allowing 84.3 points per 100 possessions.

Auburn has committed 9.0 turnovers per game (ninth in college basketball action), 2.4 fewer than the 11.4 it forces on average (206th in college basketball).

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 11.0 points per game (posting 77.5 points per game, 96th in college basketball, and allowing 66.5 per contest, 49th in college basketball) and have a +231 scoring differential.

Ole Miss loses the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It grabs 31.0 rebounds per game (266th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 33.2.

Ole Miss knocks down 1.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.9 (79th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.3.

Ole Miss has committed 8.9 turnovers per game (seventh in college basketball), 6.2 fewer than the 15.1 it forces (10th in college basketball).

