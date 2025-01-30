Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 31? Published 11:52 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

Will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 15 of 49 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:03 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:00 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 15:19 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

