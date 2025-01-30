Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 31? Published 11:52 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

In the upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Roman Josi to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In seven of 45 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 170 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 23:30 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 27:31 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 25:31 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 2 1 1 25:04 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 2 0 2 24:34 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 31:25 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:33 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 26:35 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 2 1 1 28:51 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

