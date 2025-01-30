Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 31? Published 11:52 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Gustav Nyquist going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in nine of 48 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 14.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 170 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:54 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:10 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 15:07 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

