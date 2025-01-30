Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 31?
Published 11:52 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Filip Forsberg going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Sabres?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Forsberg stats and insights
- In 15 of 49 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 170 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|22:01
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|14:47
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|17:52
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|4
|2
|2
|19:12
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:32
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|15:58
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|22:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|15:03
|Away
|W 4-1
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.