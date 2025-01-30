Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, January 30 Published 12:28 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday’s college basketball schedule includes three games with a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the Oregon Ducks squaring off against the UCLA Bruins. Continue scrolling for ATS picks for each matchup.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 78, Nebraska 73

Illinois 78, Nebraska 73 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 5.6 points

Illinois by 5.6 points Pick ATS: Illinois (-3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tulane Green Wave vs. No. 19 Memphis Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 79, Tulane 70

Memphis 79, Tulane 70 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 8.7 points

Memphis by 8.7 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse

Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCLA Bruins vs. No. 16 Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UCLA 74, Oregon 71

UCLA 74, Oregon 71 Projected Favorite: UCLA by 3 points

UCLA by 3 points Pick ATS: Oregon (+4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

