Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, January 31

Published 7:28 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

By Data Skrive

Just a single top-25 game is on Friday’s college basketball slate. That matchup is the Indiana Hoosiers playing the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Check out the piece below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Purdue 80, Indiana 68
  • Projected Favorite: Purdue by 12.2 points
  • Pick ATS: Purdue (-11.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Mackey Arena
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 31

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - January 30

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 31

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 30

