South Florida vs. Memphis Basketball Tickets – Thursday, February 13

The Memphis Tigers (16-4, 6-1 AAC) face a fellow AAC opponent, the South Florida Bulls (11-10, 4-4 AAC), on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at Yuengling Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN2.

South Florida vs. Memphis Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

South Florida vs. Memphis 2024-25 Stats

South Florida Stat Memphis 75.8 Points For 79.0 72.6 Points Against 73.2 46.0% Field Goal % 47.3% 43.6% Opponent Field Goal % 41.6% 33.5% Three Point % 39.5% 31.3% Opponent Three Point % 32.7%

South Florida’s Top Players

Jayden Reid leads the Bulls in scoring (12.4 points per game) and assists (3.8 assists per game).

Jamille Reynolds paces South Florida with 7.3 rebounds per game.

Reid connects on 1.9 treys per game to lead the Bulls.

South Florida’s steals leader is Reid, who collects 1.7 per game. Reynolds leads the team averaging 1.3 blocks a contest.

Memphis’ Top Players

PJ Haggerty has the top spot on the Tigers scoring and assist lists, putting up 22.1 points and 3.5 assists per game.

Dain Dainja collects all of the boards and is the Memphis leader in rebounds, grabbing 6.5 per game.

Tyrese Hunter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, averaging 2.7 treys per game.

Haggerty tops Memphis in steals with 2.2 per game, and Moussa Cisse leads the squad in blocks with 1.6 per game.

South Florida Schedule

Memphis Schedule

