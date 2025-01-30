Quinn Minute – After the holidays Published 2:48 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

By Rix Quinn

Many folks say that after a busy December, January can be a snoozer. So,

here’s something to ponder: What is Santa Claus doing now?

How about those reindeer? Ever wonder what they do? Me neither.

Donner, Blitzen, Comet and other first stringers have enough seniority to

draw vacation pay.

I‘ve heard that the substitutes — Delbert, Elmore, Hubert, Fester — often get

called at the last minute to fill in for the main guys. This is called “passing

the buck.”

Idle thoughts fill the mind of Post-Holiday Man, and make him long for cold-

weather diversions.

This leads him to do crazy things, like jump naked into a frozen lake and

call it a sport. Or even worse, he will go out to an icy pond, dig a hole, and

try to catch frozen fish, which already come packaged at the grocery.

Here are some ways to get over the winter whines. I can’t guarantee they

work, but I plan to test them…soon as I get back from ice fishing.

1. “If all the world were playing holidays, to sport would be as tedious as to

work.” — Shakespeare reminds us we must toil again to pay off credit cards.

2. “Spring is right around the corner.” — Yeah, right. That’s what they told

Columbus about the New World. But on the plus side, he discovered the

Bahamas.

3. “Begin anew.” – This new year gives you plenty of time to re-invent

yourself. Last year one of my lazy friends did just that, and succeeded

brilliantly.

He rents himself to self-help groups as a “bad example.”