Property transfers between Jan. 21- Jan. 24, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

The Johnson FamilyTrust and The Hunt Family Living Trust to GFP Properties, LLC, The

Northwest Quarter, Southwest Quarter, Northeast Quarter, Southeast Quarter of Section 8,

Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

FSB & Co., LLC FBO Adrian Smith to Ryan D. Gibson and Hannah J. Gibson, A parcel of land

located in a part of the South Half of Section 3 and the North Half of Section 10, Township 9

South, Range 7 West, Batesville.

MWW Farms, LLC to Walter H. Mitchell, II, Lot 7, Colley Subdivision, Section 34, Township 10,

Range 6.

Gordon Burke, Jr. and Lisa B. Burke to Gordon E. Burke, Jr. and Lisa B. Burke, 50.00 acres,

more or less, in the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Gordon Burke, Jr. and Lisa B. Burke to Gordon E. Burke, Jr. and Lisa B. Burke, 110.00 acres,

more or less, in the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Renae Kay Roth to The Landings at Sardis Lake, LLC, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Courtland Community Church; Carolyn Roberts, Trustee; Gerald Aven, Trustee, 1.0 acres

located in part of Block 9, Courtland.

The Estate of John Curtis Lamar Glover to Billy Joe Reed, Lots 25 and 26 of Sardis Lake

Estates, Section P; Lots 27, 28, and 29 of Sardis Lake Estates, Section P.

William Roden and Christy M. Roden to Hiram Wadlington and Keyshanda King Wadlington, A

1.73-acre parcel located in the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 13,

Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Edwina Thomas Washinton to Charles E. Vaughn, 1.4-acre part of the Northwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 9, Range 9.

Mary Florence Wilson Stacy to Mary Florence Wilson Stacy, Lot 1 of Sardis Lake Estates,

Section M and Lot 53 of Sardis Lake Estates, Section L, all located in Section 16, Township 8

South, Range 6 West.

Mary Florence Wilson Stacy to Michael Leon Price, Lots 53-58 of Sardis Lake Estates, Section

L, all located in Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Dorothy M. Ellis to John Paul Ellis and Shannon Ellis, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter

of Section 18, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Dorothy M. Ellis to Sam and Mary Kate Farris, A fractional part of Section 7, Township 10

South, Range 6 West.

J.T. Turner to Reid and Faith Rushing, Lots T-18 and T-19, Section 19, Township 9 South,

Range 6 West.

Barry Frederick to Shalina Bustos and Jose Rodriguez, 1.0 acre, more or less, in Section 1,

Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Venita Kaye Bolden and Wilner Bolden, III to Charles Lark, Lot 9 of Block 9, Como.

William T. Parker, Jr. to Ricky Don Taylor, Jr. and Carla Sue Taylor, A parcel located in the

Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Eric L. Hunter to Deserea Hightower Wooten, 2.27 acres in Section 6, Township 7 South,

Range 7 West.

Charles and Mary Ann Arnold to Amy Avent and Michael Arnold, A part of Section 14, Township

7 South, Range 6 West.

John Holcombe to Cowbell Bayou Solar, LLC, A parcel in Section 6, Township 7 South, Range

8 West.

Charles West, Jr. to Mickey and Gwen Aldridge, The East Half of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 18, Township 7, Range 9 West.

David Billingsly to Jonathan and Mildred Flint, A fractional part of Section 16, Township 8 South,

Range 7 West.

Property transfers between Jan. 13 – Jan. 17, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Donald Brown and Melissa Brown to Robert Minor and Edna Minor, A parcel of land in the

Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Mike Fudge to 6 & 51, LLC, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South,

Range 7 West; A fractional part of Lots 4 and 1 of Block 30, Batesville.

The Estate of Edward Ellis Byrd to Taraski Doyle, A part of Section 17, Township 7, Range 7

West.

Melissa Rose Faulkner and Jeremy Dwayne Faulkner to Taraski Doyle, A part of the Northeast

corner of Section 17, Township 9, Range 7 West.

Shelly Snyder Simi and Tony Snyder to Bessie Tucker Cole, A parcel in Section 31, Township

27 North, Range 2 East.

Karen A. Tutor to Thomas C. Tutor and Mae Elizabeth Brooke Tutor, Part of the South Half of

the Northeast Quarter and part of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21,

Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Joel R. Williams and Megan C. Williams to Conor J. Ferguson, A part of the West Half of

Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

James E. O’Neal to Jason Richardson and Debra Richardson, 39.00 acres, more or less, in the

Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Dana Weeks Locke to Konnor Brown Helmes, Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Anna Claire McBride to Hayes Hershfelt and Lillian Hershfelt, 206 Gay Street, Batesville.

Merrell L. Boyd, Sr. to Merrill L. Boyd, Jr. and Rhonda K. Boyd, Part of the Southwest Quarter of

the Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 27 North, Range 3 East.

Brian Freed to Rusty Rasberry and Eddie H. Davis, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section

10, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Rodney Brown to Courtney L. Evetts, Lot 3, Section G, Sardis Lake Estates, located in Section

28, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Juanita Davis Parks to Michael Kevin Russell, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Michel Partners, LP to J. Walter Michel, III, 51.2632 acres, more or less, in Section 21,

Township 8, Range 5 West and 1.1387 acres, more or less, in Section 22, Township 8, Range

5 West.

J. Walter Michel, III to Lafayette Timberland, LLC, 51.2632 acres, more or less, in Section 21,

Township 8, Range 5 West and 1.1387 acres, more or less, in Section 22, Township 8, Range

5 West.

Kimberly A. Moore to Heather McDowell, Lot 707, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Dana and Michael Hall to Jebedyah and Natalie Kehres, Lot 59, Section A, Lakewood Villages

Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Kennedie Jade Edwards to Emmitt and Deborah St. John, Fraction of Block 9, Sardis.

Deatrice Lashae Draper to Pierre Fitzgerald Draper, Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 8

South, Range 7 West.

Willie Teen F. Farris to Walter Vandell Harris, Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 7

South, Range 5 West.

Pierre Draper to Darron Walton and Deketrick Jones, Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township

8 South, Range 7 West.

Verlene Jones-Holyfield, et al. to Letitia Ward, A part of Lot 13, Block 9, Como.

Rickey Barnett to Rickey and Kayle Barnett, Lot 29, Lespideza Point, Sardis.

Clifford and Donna Cobb to Clifford Cobb, A parcel in Section 28, Township 7 South, Range 6

West.

Edward and James Moore to Johna Moore, A part of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 7

West.

James Whiting to Shirley Newsome, Two tracts of land in Section 25, Township 6 South, Range

6 West.