Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report Today – January 31

Published 6:41 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

By Data Skrive

Currently, the Nashville Predators (18-24-7) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (19-26-5) at KeyBank Center on Friday, January 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jordan Greenway LW Out Middle-Body

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Date: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Buffalo, New York
  • Venue: KeyBank Center

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 130 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the league.
  • Nashville ranks 22nd in goals against, conceding 157 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
  • They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -27.

Sabres Season Insights

  • The Sabres’ 154 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the league.
  • Buffalo has allowed 170 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -16, they are 24th in the league.

Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-119) Sabres (-101) 6

