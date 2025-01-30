Published 7:20 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

Paul L. Hughes Jr., 66, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at his home near Charleston.

Funeral services were Monday, Jan. 27, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

Paul was born and raised in Mississippi; he attended Charleston High School and served in the Mississippi National Guard for 3½ years. He later moved to Kansas, where he met and married Patricia Hughes on December 19, 1980.

Paul worked in the oil field alongside his brother-in-law’s and in road construction with his father before joining Ensminger Farm and Seed Company in Moran, Kansas, from 1985 to 1995. Paul then returned to Mississippi to be closer to his father, continuing his career as an over-the-road truck driver for many years, sharing that time with his wife as they traveled across the United States, enjoying the countryside from the West Coast to the East Coast. He ultimately retired from the Tallahatchie County Road Department in 2011.

In his spare time, Paul loved rescuing broken-down vehicles and working on anything mechanical. He was a passionate NASCAR and wrestling fan, enjoyed fishing, and had a gift for turning any situation into a moment of laughter. Most importantly, he cherished the time spent with his family.

Paul leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Patricia Hughes of Charleston; daughter, Michelle Hughes (Michael Hall) of Pope; two sons, Michael Kimzey (Stephanie) of Como, Joseph Paul Hughes (Cynthia) of Enid; sister, Brenda Manning of Calhoun City; seven grandchildren, McKayla Bishop, Brett Kimzey, Kelsey Kimzey, Colby Bolan, Caden Hughes, Madilyn Kimzey and Colton Kimzey.

Those that have preceded Paul, include his mother, Peggy McGregor, father and step-mother, Paul L. Hughes, Sr. and Betty Hughes. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Devin Bolan and his sister, Rebecca Wellman.