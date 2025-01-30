Panola students make UM’s fall 2024 Dean’s Honor Roll Published 2:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

Staff report

The University of Mississippi announced the students named to the Fall 2024 reserved for students who

earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

Here are the local students who made the list:

From Batesville: Justin Arman, Hubert Taylor, Saylor Gee, Garbiel Cole, Kyla Rudd, Lani Goolsby,

Mary Farish and Rod’Kendrick Harrison.

From Como: Chloe Binford.

From Courtland: Cadence Aylor and Rachel Sanders.

From Sardis: Jordan Franklin and Peja Spann