​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 9:00 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

Jan. 20

Joseph Raymond Alred, 1691 Wilson Rd., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault and grand larceny.

Sha’Courtney Gardner, 190D Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault with intent to create fear.

Jan. 21

Jeanie Michelle Lutts, 4415 Crenshaw Rd., Dundee, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jan. 22

Anthony Tyrone Echols, 155 Alexander St., Como, charged with theft of utilities and contempt of court.

Janice Diane Jones, 109 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with burglary of a dwelling.

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek Apts., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Jan. 23

Antonio Beernard Curry, 287 Dishmond Rd., Como, charged with DUI (2nd), driving while license suspended, and

three counts of failure to appear.

Keyshawn Delari Washington, 8221 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with speeding and no insurance.

Bernard Andra Porter, 512 Franklin St., Sardis, charged with a Drug Court violation.

Earnest Early Leverson, 15 Willow Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to appear.

Jontnes Deshon Dunnigan, 106 Sunrise Cove, Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with trespassing.

DeAsia Cierra Jones, 355A Humphrey Ave., Crowder, arrested on a warrant.

Jan. 24

Tim Lee Marshall, Jr., 12871 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault.

Tavelle Lakenbrick Bibbs, 313 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with probation violation.

Keri Lynn Meeks, 210 Ave. H, Greenwood, charged with shoplifting.

Antonius Shane Taper, Jr., 203 Calvary St., Batesville, charged with two counts of possession of stolen firearms.

Anthony L. Jones, 5924 Mt. Olivet Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Jermaine Cashaun Bibbs, 47 Murphy Ridge Rd., Sardis, charged with probation violation.

Kenneith Terell Thompson, 31 CR 175, Oxford, charged with providing false information.

Nicholas Jamal Hayes, 1485 Ponderosa Rd., Lambert, charged with speeding, improper passing, and DUI (other).

Kaley Grace Boyette, 428 Parks Place Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Jan. 25

Tommy Lee Wright, 139A Todd Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Damon Lamar Andrews, 109 Patton Lane, Batesville, held on a Child Support order.

Celesya Alisha Bobo, 102 Cox St., Senatobia, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Myeisha Michelle Bankston, 107 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Travis Montrell Thornton, 110A Rayburn Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jan. 26

Ricky Devonta Harris, 213 Draper St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

Jan. 27

Shawn Camp, 2227A Hughes Rd., Courtland, charged with driving while license suspended and making an improper

turn.