Ole Miss vs. Georgia Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 30 Published 5:46 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday’s game features the Ole Miss Rebels (13-6) and the Georgia Bulldogs (9-12) squaring off at Stegeman Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-59 victory for heavily favored Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 30.

Based on our computer prediction, Georgia projects to cover the 19.5-point spread in its matchup versus Ole Miss. The over/under is currently listed at 130.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Stegeman Coliseum Line: Ole Miss -19.5

Ole Miss -19.5 Point total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -10000, Georgia +1700

Place your bets on any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 74, Georgia 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Georgia

Pick ATS: Georgia (+19.5)

Georgia (+19.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)

Ole Miss has compiled a 12-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Georgia is 4-2-0. The Rebels have hit the over in eight games, while Bulldogs games have gone over three times. The teams average 145.8 points per game, 15.3 more points than this matchup’s total. Ole Miss is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 games, while Georgia has gone 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

Bet on this or any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels average 78.4 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 53.4 per contest (seventh in college basketball). They have a +476 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 25.0 points per game.

Ole Miss wins the rebound battle by 8.1 boards on average. It collects 34 rebounds per game, which ranks 107th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 25.9 per outing.

Ole Miss hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (3.8).

The Rebels rank 18th in college basketball with 96.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and sixth in college basketball defensively with 65.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 8.3 per game, committing 12.8 (37th in college basketball) while its opponents average 21.1.

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a -4 scoring differential, putting up 67.4 points per game (144th in college basketball) and conceding 67.6 (260th in college basketball).

Georgia records 34.1 rebounds per game (104th in college basketball) while conceding 30.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

Georgia makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball) while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc (103rd in college basketball). It is making 2.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game at 34%.

Georgia and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 15.7 per game (185th in college basketball) and force 15 (229th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: