NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 31
Published 9:26 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025
In a Friday NBA slate that has a lot of competitive contests, the Dallas Mavericks versus the Detroit Pistons is a game to watch.
Read our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 31
Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Clippers -14.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 6 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSC, and tv64
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Mavericks -1.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 0.2 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -8.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 4.6 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Raptors -3.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 3.5 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -10.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.5 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 1.7 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: KENS, FDSWI, and WMLW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Warriors -1.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
