NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 31 Published 9:26 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

In a Friday NBA slate that has a lot of competitive contests, the Dallas Mavericks versus the Detroit Pistons is a game to watch.

Read our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the important games in the NBA today.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 31

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Clippers -14.5

Clippers -14.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 6 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 6 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.2 total projected points)

Over (218.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSC, and tv64

FDSSE, FDSSC, and tv64 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Mavericks -1.5

Mavericks -1.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 0.2 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 0.2 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: KFAA and FDSDET

KFAA and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -8.5

Nuggets -8.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 4.6 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 4.6 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)

Over (228.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and ALT

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Raptors -3.5

Raptors -3.5 Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 3.5 points)

Raptors (Projected to win by 3.5 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (232 total projected points)

Over (232 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and CHSN

TSN and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics -10.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.5 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 12.5 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)

Over (226.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-BOS

Gulf Coast Sports and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks -3.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 1.7 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 1.7 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.4 total projected points)

Over (225.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: KENS, FDSWI, and WMLW

KENS, FDSWI, and WMLW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Warriors -1.5

Warriors -1.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.5 total projected points)

Over (224.5 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: