Internet is chipping our brains Published 1:00 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

Hopefully the bad weather is over – at least maybe for a while. It’s always bad weather during

the District Cattle Show. Last year it was the ice storm – this year the snow and dangerously low

temperatures. I am told that this district show must be held at this time of year, to get

everything ready for the state show this summer.

I am so proud of seven year old Riley Kate Durham. Riley Kate is the daughter of Hunter and

Diamond Durham, granddaughter of Michael and Amber Browning, great granddaughter of

Larry and Patsy Browning, of Mt. Olivet.

Riley Kate won several first places, especially in show ship. People who are not familiar with

what goes on to get ready for these shows. First, the calf has to be trained to lead on a halter.

That requires hours of work months before the show. Tiny little Riley Kate had to get the calf to

hold its feet just right, then his head a certain way, and last – but so important – she must stand

a certain way.

I think this is one of the best ways to teach children responsibility and confidence. It’s hard

work to show an animal. We showed quarter horses for over twenty years. It kept us a close

knit family. Children had no time to play with an electronic game or phone. The fresh air, the

association with others and how to win and lose graciously are great lessons they can learn.

I think it is harder to train and show a calf, than a horse. Riley Kate we are proud of you.

In his book ‘The Shadow’ by Nicholas Carr, he describes how the internet is chipping away at

our brain.

This has been more noticeable with the use of GPS. We can just sit back and drive and don’t do

any thinking. Mr. Carr suggested doing this as a personal example, think of the number of

phone numbers you used to remember and how reliant you are on your computer cell phone to

now store these numbers.

I gave myself this test. I have had my cell phone for about five years. I could not recall my

doctor's phone number nor any of the important numbers we always kept.

To be small, churches in our area are very active. On Feb. 1, Faith will have a Chili Cookoff and

Gospel singing at noon. On Sat. Feb. 15, Shady Grove will have a Valentine banquet.

Ponder this: What happens to all the tops of your plastic wear. I can never keep them together.

Is it just me?

Write to Donna at donnatraywickmusic@gmail.com