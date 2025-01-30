How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 30 Published 8:43 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

Only one AAC game is on Thursday’s college basketball schedule. That contest is the Memphis Tigers taking on the Tulane Green Wave at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: