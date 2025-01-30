How to Pick the Predators vs. Sabres Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 31 Published 11:48 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

Seeking best bets for the upcoming contest between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? You’ve come to the right place. In the piece below, we provide our picks and predictions to help you make smart betting decisions for this matchup.

Predators vs. Sabres Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s total of 5.5 goals 22 times.

A total of 34 of Buffalo’s games have ended with over 5.5 goals this season.

The Predators score 2.65 goals per game, compared to the Sabres’ average of 3.08, adding up to 0.2 more goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.

The 6.6 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 1.1 more than the over/under for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -123

The Predators are 14-16 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -123 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 12-15 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 55.2% chance to win.

Sabres Moneyline: +102

In Buffalo’s 33 games playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season, it has 11 wins.

The Sabres have nine victories in games with moneyline odds of +102 or longer (in 27 chances).

Buffalo has a 49.5% implied probability to win this matchup.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Filip Forsberg, who has put up 49 points in 49 games.

Jonathan Marchessault is another of Nashville’s top contributors currently with 39 total points (15 goals and 24 assists) to his name.

Through 45 games, Roman Josi has proven himself as a scoring option for Nashville. He has 35 points (nine goals and 26 assists).

In the 38 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .899, 40th in the league.

Sabres Points Leaders

Buffalo’s Tage Thompson has recorded 19 assists and 25 goals in 45 games, good for 44 points.

John-Jason Peterka is a top contributor for Buffalo, with 39 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and provided 24 assists in 48 games.

Jason Zucker has 16 goals and 20 assists for Nashville.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s record stands at 16-15-4 on the season, giving up 103 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiling 902 saves with an .898 save percentage (44th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/23/2025 Sharks W 6-5 Away -222 1/25/2025 Ducks L 5-2 Away -192 1/29/2025 Canucks L 3-1 Home -146 1/31/2025 Sabres – Away -123 2/1/2025 Penguins – Away – 2/3/2025 Senators – Home – 2/7/2025 Blackhawks – Away –

Sabres’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/23/2025 Flames L 5-2 Away +118 1/25/2025 Oilers L 3-2 Away +207 1/28/2025 Bruins W 7-2 Home -112 1/31/2025 Predators – Home +102 2/2/2025 Devils – Home – 2/4/2025 Blue Jackets – Home – 2/8/2025 Predators – Away –

Nashville vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: KeyBank Center

