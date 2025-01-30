Don’t wait for gray hair to count your blessings

Published 12:40 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

By Staff reports

By Les Ferguson, Jr.,
Columnist
In 1967, I was 5 years old. I didn’t know much about life at that age. I do remember the
little girl from kindergarten. I told my mom I would marry her because she had soft skin.
One could argue that my priorities were impeccable at the tender age of five.
Nevertheless, in 1967, I wasn’t aware of much outside my general surroundings. I had
my mom, dad, and a two-year-old baby brother, and of course, the girl with smooth skin
in my kindergarten class.
Even now, I don’t know much about 1967. But using “the google,” as the old folks might
say, I can see it was an eventful year.
Vietnam was in full swing, and Israel and Egypt fought in the Six-Day War. Thurgood
Marshall became the first black Supreme Court Judge. Super Bowl 1 was played, and
the Beatles and the Doors released groundbreaking rock albums.
I may have only been five in 1967, but I learned to dig the Beatles and the Doors years
later. More so, the Beatles. In 1967, they released Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club
Band. The tracklist is a veritable who’s who of legendary rock songs. Of particular
interest to me after the fact are the songs “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “Lovely
Rita,” “With a Little Help from My Friends,” and “When I’m Sixty-Four.”
There was a time when the last song didn&#39;t even seem possible. I was young and
mostly dumb. I had a teenage friend whose dad liked to remind us that we were so
dumb that it made us numb. I’m sure there was some truth to that.
But here I am in 2025, and the thought that I might soon be 64 is shocking and
calamitous. How’d that happen? I’m not sure I want to know. Worse yet, while I still look
young and energetic (I have it on my own authority that I don’t look a day over 45),
some of my friends look old. Ancient even. Some are retired.
Retired? When did that become a possibility? Surely, it is a cosmic joke.
In the meantime, I have no idea what will happen between now and when I’m 64, but I
know this: I’ll be blessed even more than I am now — and that’s a lot.
A word to the wise: don’t wait until gray hair and strange wrinkles arrive to recognize the
blessings in your life!
“Even when I am old and gray, do not forsake me, my God, till I declare your
power to the next generation, your mighty acts to all who are to come.” (Psalms‬
71‬:18‬ NIV‬‬)

