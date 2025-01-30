Don’t wait for gray hair to count your blessings Published 12:40 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025

By Les Ferguson, Jr.,

Columnist

In 1967, I was 5 years old. I didn’t know much about life at that age. I do remember the

little girl from kindergarten. I told my mom I would marry her because she had soft skin.

One could argue that my priorities were impeccable at the tender age of five.

Nevertheless, in 1967, I wasn’t aware of much outside my general surroundings. I had

my mom, dad, and a two-year-old baby brother, and of course, the girl with smooth skin

in my kindergarten class.

Even now, I don’t know much about 1967. But using “the google,” as the old folks might

say, I can see it was an eventful year.

Vietnam was in full swing, and Israel and Egypt fought in the Six-Day War. Thurgood

Marshall became the first black Supreme Court Judge. Super Bowl 1 was played, and

the Beatles and the Doors released groundbreaking rock albums.

I may have only been five in 1967, but I learned to dig the Beatles and the Doors years

later. More so, the Beatles. In 1967, they released Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club

Band. The tracklist is a veritable who’s who of legendary rock songs. Of particular

interest to me after the fact are the songs “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “Lovely

Rita,” “With a Little Help from My Friends,” and “When I’m Sixty-Four.”

There was a time when the last song didn't even seem possible. I was young and

mostly dumb. I had a teenage friend whose dad liked to remind us that we were so

dumb that it made us numb. I’m sure there was some truth to that.

But here I am in 2025, and the thought that I might soon be 64 is shocking and

calamitous. How’d that happen? I’m not sure I want to know. Worse yet, while I still look

young and energetic (I have it on my own authority that I don’t look a day over 45),

some of my friends look old. Ancient even. Some are retired.

Retired? When did that become a possibility? Surely, it is a cosmic joke.

In the meantime, I have no idea what will happen between now and when I’m 64, but I

know this: I’ll be blessed even more than I am now — and that’s a lot.

A word to the wise: don’t wait until gray hair and strange wrinkles arrive to recognize the

blessings in your life!

“Even when I am old and gray, do not forsake me, my God, till I declare your

power to the next generation, your mighty acts to all who are to come.” (Psalms‬

71‬:18‬ NIV‬‬)