Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 31
Published 4:17 pm Thursday, January 30, 2025
The Iona Gaels versus the Manhattan Jaspers is a game to catch on the Friday college basketball slate that features a lot of exciting matchups. If you’re interested in picks against the spread, our computer model is high on 10 games, including that one.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Manhattan +1.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Iona Gaels at Manhattan Jaspers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 31
- Computer Projection: Manhattan by 4.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iona (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Pennsylvania +1.5 vs. Brown
- Matchup: Brown Bears at Pennsylvania Quakers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 31
- Computer Projection: Pennsylvania by 0.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Brown (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Dayton +1.5 vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: Dayton Flyers at Saint Louis Billikens
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 31
- Computer Projection: Dayton by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Louis (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Columbia -5.5 vs. Harvard
- Matchup: Harvard Crimson at Columbia Lions
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 31
- Computer Projection: Columbia by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Columbia (-5.5)
- TV Channel: SNY
ATS Pick: Butler +3.5 vs. Georgetown
- Matchup: Butler Bulldogs at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: January 31
- Computer Projection: Georgetown by 2.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgetown (-3.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Marist -4.5 vs. Siena
- Matchup: Siena Saints at Marist Red Foxes
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 31
- Computer Projection: Marist by 5.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marist (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Fairfield +11.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Fairfield Stags at Quinnipiac Bobcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 31
- Computer Projection: Quinnipiac by 10.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Quinnipiac (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Purdue -11.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: January 31
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 12.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue (-11.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Yale -2.5 vs. Princeton
- Matchup: Yale Bulldogs at Princeton Tigers
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: January 31
- Computer Projection: Yale by 3.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Yale (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Peter’s -1.5 vs. Rider
- Matchup: Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Rider Broncs
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 31
- Computer Projection: Saint Peter’s by 2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Peter’s (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
