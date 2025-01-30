Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:00 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

Jan. 20

Faith Dr., residential smoke alarm.

Hwy. 6 & I-55, two vehicle accident, roadway is blocked, Lifeguard has been toned.

Broadway St., assistance needed to make entry into home.

Broad St., caller advises there is smoke in her bedroom.

Hays St., 70 year old male has fallen.

Garson St., 6 year old male has cut on his arm.

Booker T St., 54 year old male has shortness of breath, Lifeguard has been toned.

Jan. 21

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, commercial waterflow alarm.

Hwy. 35N, Wells Funeral Home area, two vehicle accident, unknown injuries, Lifeguard has

been toned, BPD also en route.

Jan. 22

Corporate Dr., Industrial Drive, 19 year old male bleeding from the mouth.

East St., male subject lying on floor unresponsive.

Tiger Dr., South Panola High School, female subject having chest pains.

Baker St., medical alarm, no response from keyholder.

Phelps Rd., county requesting mutual aid for structure fire.

Hillcrest Dr., smoke alarm sounding.

Sunrise Cove, subject has altered mental status.

West St., 79 year old female with a medical emergency.

Jan. 23

Pearson St., 31 year old female has stomach pain.

Patterson St., smoke alarm.

Viney Creek Rd., mutual aid requested by the county for a large grass fire.

Hwy. 51N, Circle K, caller advises a vehicle is on fire behind the store.

Dogwood Dr., chimney fire.

King St., 63 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Jan. 24

Hwy. 51S., Job Corps, 24 year old female with lupus.

Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, 58 year old male with chest pains, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hoskins Rd., 79 year old female with low blood sugar.

Lester St., 67 year old female having an allergic reaction, Lifeguard has been toned.

Jan. 25

College St., Batesville Middle School, fire alarm.

Power Dr., Fairfield Inn and Suites, 76 year old male unable to stand, Lifeguard has been toned.

Mill Cross Rd., grass fire.

Hwy. 6E, Arby’s, female subject is unconscious.

Garson St., 73 year old male is weak.

Hickory Lane., 74 year old male needs lift assist.

Jan. 26

Pamela St., unresponsive person.

Hadorn Rd., 22 year old male with difficulty breathing.

Keating Rd., Kroger, customer has hand caught in a basket in the meat department.

Hwys. 6 & 35, caller advises a truck is on fire.

Jan. 27

Lester St., 73 year old male unresponsive.

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, waterflow alarm.

Bethlehem Rd., 69 year old male unresponsive.

Hwy. 35S, male subject has fallen.

Pearson St., 31 year old female has stomach pain.

Hwy. 51N & Boothe St., vehicle accident, unknown injuries.