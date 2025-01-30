Auditor’s Office charges Quitman County man with defrauding Rental Assistance Program Published 7:12 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Special Agents from his office have arrested Vernell Survillion, an owner of multiple rental properties, for allegedly submitting fraudulent applications to the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP), a rental assistance program managed by Mississippi Home Corporation (MHC).

Survillion submitted RAMP applications on behalf of tenants renting properties owned by him. The applications contained fraudulent information, including forged signatures, inflated monthly rental amounts, inflated months delinquent, and incorrect occupant information. These actions caused MHC to make payments to Survillion totaling $16,050.00.

“As long as the legislature leaves us with the ability to audit, we will continue holding the line to make sure your tax dollars are spent properly,” said State Auditor Shad White.

Email newsletter signup

If convicted Survillion faces up to $10,000 in fines and up to 5 years in prison. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.