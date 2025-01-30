100th Anniversary of Career and Tech Education Celebrated Published 10:50 am Thursday, January 30, 2025

South Panola Career and Technical students met with Mayor Hal Ferrell this week as he signed a

proclamation recognizing February as CTE Month and celebrating the 100th anniversary of the

Association of Career and Technical Education. Pictured are (front row) Nakieria Lamar, Health Science;

Kadynce Johnson, Tiger TV; Vaneassa Leal, Health Science; Hanna Talley, Exploring Computer Science;

Jaymi Moulding, Computer Science and Engineering; Shane Mills, Computer Science and Engineering;

Jace Hill, Construction; Kelvin Grover, Advanced Manufacturing; Adrienna Parker, Work-Based Learning,

Emma Neth, Horticulture; Audrianna Parker, Work-Based Learning; Denasyauna Sanford, Educator

Preparation; Leah Anne Wrenn, Work-Based Learning Teacher; (back row) Kolby Sullivan Diversified

Agriculture; Cathryn McKee, Student Services Coordinator; Adamaris Moreno, NTHS; Madison Haynie,

FCS-FCCLA; Mykeveon Phillips, Automotive; Abby Harris, Early Childhood; Amiyah Farmer, Culinary;

Chrishon Ellis, FFA; Alyssa Smith, Culinary; Isaiah D Williams, Advanced Welding; Robert Barnard,

Work-Based Learning Teacher. (Contributed)