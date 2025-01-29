The Addams Family Musical coming to the Heindl Center Published 9:57 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

“The Addams Family” Broadway touring production is coming to Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Heindl Center for the Performing Arts on Monday Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The classic Addams Family known for their unusual appearance and their heartfelt (and comedic) family values makes it way to Mississippi. This story follows the eccentric family made up of Morticia, Gomez, their children Wednesday and Pugsley, and their lovable Cousin Itt, Uncle Fester, Lurch and Thing brought to life in the classic zany adventure.

The Addams Family series made its debut back in the 1930s in the New Yorker magazine as a cartoon created by Charles Addams showcasing their eccentric flare. Since the publication of this comic, there’s been numerous adaptations of the series including videogames, TV series, and movies, and of course, this stage production.

Email newsletter signup

The family is commonly known for the goofy Gomez who adores his “cara mia” Morticia, their morbid daughter Wednesday and mischievous son Pugsley. This grim family, despite all their macabre nature, has a devout love and affection to one another in a classic family tale that has been enjoyed in all its iterations over the years.

“We are thrilled to welcome the national Broadway tour The Addams Family,” said Dr. Blake Bostick, director of the Heindl Center. “Come see the favorite creepy, kooky characters you’ve known for decades in this whimsically nostalgic musical comedy. For nearly a century, every generation has had a new iteration of the Addams Family craze, and most recently, the Netflix series Wednesday has reintroduced characters like Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Cousin Itt, Lurch, and Thing to a new audience. We can’t wait for you to see these characters come to life on our stage in this touring Broadway musical of the Addams Family.”

If you’d like to learn more about the Heindl Center or purchase tickets, please visit heindlcenter.org.