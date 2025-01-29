Suns vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Tuesday, Feb. 11 Published 4:32 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Phoenix Suns (24-21) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The matchup airs on TNT.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Suns vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Suns Grizzlies 112.7 Points Avg. 123.3 113.5 Points Allowed Avg. 115.6 47.4% Field Goal % 48.6% 37.7% Three Point % 37.4%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Suns’ Top Players

Devin Booker scores 25.5 points per game and adds four rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Suns.

Tyus Jones contributes with 11.5 points, 6.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds a game, and Mason Plumlee adds four points, 1.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds per outing.

Booker is the top active three-point shooter for the Suns, knocking down 2.7 per game.

Phoenix’s blocks tend to come from Kevin Durant, who collects 1.3 per game. Booker is a primary source of steals for Phoenix, averaging 1.2 steals an outing.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. holds the top Grizzlies spot in two categories among active players: scoring (22.8 points per game) and rebounding (6.2 rebounds per game). He also has 2.1 assists per contest.

Scotty Pippen Jr. has per-game averages of 9.7 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds this season.

Jaylen Wells averages two made threes per game.

Jackson’s 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game are key to the Grizzlies’ defensive performance.

Suns Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/1 Trail Blazers – Away – 2/3 Trail Blazers – Away – 2/5 Thunder – Away – 2/7 Jazz – Home – 2/8 Nuggets – Home – 2/11 Grizzlies – Home – 2/12 Rockets – Away – 2/20 Spurs – Away – 2/22 Bulls – Away – 2/23 Raptors – Away – 2/25 Grizzlies – Away –

Go see the Suns or Grizzlies in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/30 Rockets – Home – 2/2 Bucks – Away – 2/3 Spurs – Home – 2/5 Raptors – Away – 2/8 Thunder – Home – 2/11 Suns – Away – 2/12 Clippers – Away – 2/20 Pacers – Away – 2/21 Magic – Away – 2/23 Cavaliers – Away – 2/25 Suns – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: