Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29
Published 4:32 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 45 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -13, and is averaging 17:44 on the ice.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and four assists.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 16.5% of them.
- In 22 of the 44 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in 23 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.
- The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|45
|Games
|2
|28
|Points
|1
|14
|Goals
|0
|14
|Assists
|1
