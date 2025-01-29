Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29

Published 4:32 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 45 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -13, and is averaging 17:44 on the ice.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.
  • On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and four assists.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 16.5% of them.
  • In 22 of the 44 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in 23 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.
  • The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
45 Games 2
28 Points 1
14 Goals 0
14 Assists 1

