Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 4:32 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Nashville Predators, featuring Ryan O’Reilly, play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 45 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -13, and is averaging 17:44 on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and four assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 16.5% of them.

In 22 of the 44 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 23 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canucks are giving up 154 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.

The team’s -15 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

The Canucks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 45 Games 2 28 Points 1 14 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: