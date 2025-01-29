Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – January 29 Published 4:32 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Josi’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 44 games, Josi has averaged 23:40 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -20.

Josi has 35 points overall, getting at least one point in 24 different games.

On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (43 opportunities).

In 44 games played this season, he has put up 35 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks rank 18th in goals against, conceding 154 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The team has the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

The Canucks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.2 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 44 Games 2 35 Points 3 9 Goals 1 26 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: