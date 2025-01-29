Packing the Pantry

Published 10:01 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Staff reports

Members of the Panola County chapters of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority and the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity held a joint Founders’ Day Program at Macedonia M.B. Church on Saturday, Jan. 25, with a theme of Elevating the Bond. As part of the celebration, fraternity and sorority members held a canned food drive to benefit the South Panola Food Pantry.  The fraternal organization was marking its 111th anniversary, and the sorority sisters were celebrating 105 years of active service. (Glennie Pou) 

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

The Addams Family Musical coming to the Heindl Center

S’mores are just a sticky lie

Some gardening habits are the source of problems with plants

Rotary Students of the Month

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow