Packing the Pantry Published 10:01 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

1 of 1

Members of the Panola County chapters of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority and the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity held a joint Founders’ Day Program at Macedonia M.B. Church on Saturday, Jan. 25, with a theme of Elevating the Bond. As part of the celebration, fraternity and sorority members held a canned food drive to benefit the South Panola Food Pantry. The fraternal organization was marking its 111th anniversary, and the sorority sisters were celebrating 105 years of active service. (Glennie Pou)