NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Rockets Picks for January 30 Published 11:39 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) host the Houston Rockets (32-14) after winning four straight home games. The Grizzlies are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Our computer predictions for Thursday’s game will assist you in placing an informed wager utilizing the best bets out there.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, truTV, and MAX

TNT, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 4.5)

Memphis has covered the spread 31 times in 47 games.

Houston is 27-19-0 against the spread this year.

As 4.5-point favorites or more, the Grizzlies are 15-7 against the spread.

The Rockets’ ATS record as 4.5-point underdogs or more is 3-4.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (237.5)





The Grizzlies and their opponents have scored more than 237.5 points in 22 of 47 games this season.

The Rockets have played nine games this season that ended with a combined score over 237.5 points.

Memphis’ games this year have an average total of 234, 3.5 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The average total for Houston’s games this season is 222.9 points, 14.6 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The Grizzlies score the most points in the league this season, while the Rockets’ offense racks up the 14th-most.

The Grizzlies are the NBA’s 24th-ranked scoring defense while the Rockets are the third-ranked.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-185)

The Grizzlies have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 24, or 77.4%, of those games.

The Rockets have won in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Memphis has won 16 of its 21 games, or 76.2%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

This season, Houston has come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 64.9% chance to win.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: