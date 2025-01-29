Memphis vs. Tulane Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 30 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Thursday’s game between the No. 19 Memphis Tigers (16-4, 6-1 AAC) and Tulane Green Wave (11-9, 5-2 AAC) matching up at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on January 30.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup against Tulane. The over/under has been set at 149.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Memphis vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse

Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse Line: Memphis -7.5

Memphis -7.5 Point total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -295, Tulane +235

Memphis vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 79, Tulane 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Tulane

Pick ATS: Memphis (-7.5)

Memphis (-7.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)

Memphis has compiled a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season, while Tulane is 10-8-0. The Tigers are 10-10-0 and the Green Wave are 6-12-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams average 155.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup’s total. Memphis is 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games, while Tulane has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game (scoring 79.0 points per game to rank 75th in college basketball while allowing 73.2 per contest to rank 234th in college basketball) and have a +115 scoring differential overall.

Memphis averages 32.4 rebounds per game (176th in college basketball) compared to the 31.4 of its opponents.

Memphis connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (167th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.2. It shoots 39.5% from deep while its opponents hit 32.7% from long range.

The Tigers rank 148th in college basketball with 97.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 133rd in college basketball defensively with 90.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 14.2 per game (342nd in college basketball) and force 13.5 (53rd in college basketball play).

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave’s +160 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.6 points per game (126th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per contest (94th in college basketball).

Tulane grabs 32.1 rebounds per game (198th in college basketball), compared to the 32.6 of its opponents.

Tulane hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Tulane wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 10.5 (87th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

