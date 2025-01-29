How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 30

Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ranked squads are on the Thursday college basketball schedule in 11 games, including the Oklahoma Sooners taking on the LSU Tigers.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 25 Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Virginia Tech Hokies

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 17 NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Oregon Ducks at No. 16 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats

Missouri Tigers at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 19 California Golden Bears

  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 4 USC Trojans

  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

