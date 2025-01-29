How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 30 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Ranked squads are on the Thursday college basketball schedule in 11 games, including the Oklahoma Sooners taking on the LSU Tigers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 25 Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Virginia Tech Hokies

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 17 NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Oregon Ducks at No. 16 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Missouri Tigers at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 19 California Golden Bears

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 4 USC Trojans

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

