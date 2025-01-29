How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 30
Published 11:45 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Three games on the Thursday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Oregon Ducks at UCLA Bruins
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
