How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 30 Published 11:45 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Three games on the Thursday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Oregon Ducks at UCLA Bruins

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: