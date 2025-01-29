How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 30

Published 11:45 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 30

Three games on the Thursday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini at Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Tulane Green Wave

No. 16 Oregon Ducks at UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 30

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 30

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 30

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 30

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 30

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 30

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 30

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 30

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow