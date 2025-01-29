How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 30

Published 11:54 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 30

The Houston Rockets (32-14) hope to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) on January 30, 2025.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

  • The Grizzlies are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Rockets allow to opponents.
  • Memphis is 27-9 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
  • The 123.3 points per game the Grizzlies average are 15.1 more points than the Rockets give up (108.2).
  • When Memphis puts up more than 108.2 points, it is 29-11.

Rockets Stats Insights

  • The Rockets are shooting 45% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.1% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.
  • Houston has compiled a 20-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
  • The Rockets’ 113.9 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 115.6 the Grizzlies give up.
  • Houston has put together a 19-2 record in games it scores more than 115.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, the Grizzlies are posting 1.2 more points per game (123.9) than they are in road games (122.7).
  • In 2024-25, Memphis is ceding 111.5 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 119.9.
  • When playing at home, the Grizzlies are sinking 0.5 more threes per game (14.4) than in road games (13.9). They own an identical three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (37.4%).

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Rockets average fewer points per game at home (112.4) than away (115.3), but also allow fewer at home (106.3) than away (109.9).
  • In 2024-25 Houston is conceding 3.6 fewer points per game at home (106.3) than on the road (109.9).
  • This season the Rockets are averaging fewer assists at home (22.4 per game) than away (22.7).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Cam Spencer Out Thumb
Marcus Smart Out Finger
Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle

Rockets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jabari Smith Jr. Out Hand
Tari Eason Day-To-Day Leg
Alperen Sengun Questionable Calf
Steven Adams Questionable Ankle
