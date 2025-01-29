How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 30 Published 11:54 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Houston Rockets (32-14) hope to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) on January 30, 2025.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

TNT, truTV, MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Memphis is 27-9 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The 123.3 points per game the Grizzlies average are 15.1 more points than the Rockets give up (108.2).

When Memphis puts up more than 108.2 points, it is 29-11.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 45% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.1% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

Houston has compiled a 20-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Rockets’ 113.9 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 115.6 the Grizzlies give up.

Houston has put together a 19-2 record in games it scores more than 115.6 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Grizzlies are posting 1.2 more points per game (123.9) than they are in road games (122.7).

In 2024-25, Memphis is ceding 111.5 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 119.9.

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are sinking 0.5 more threes per game (14.4) than in road games (13.9). They own an identical three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (37.4%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets average fewer points per game at home (112.4) than away (115.3), but also allow fewer at home (106.3) than away (109.9).

In 2024-25 Houston is conceding 3.6 fewer points per game at home (106.3) than on the road (109.9).

This season the Rockets are averaging fewer assists at home (22.4 per game) than away (22.7).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb Marcus Smart Out Finger Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Rockets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jabari Smith Jr. Out Hand Tari Eason Day-To-Day Leg Alperen Sengun Questionable Calf Steven Adams Questionable Ankle

id: