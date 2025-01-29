How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 30
Published 11:54 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025
The Houston Rockets (32-14) hope to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) on January 30, 2025.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 27-9 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The 123.3 points per game the Grizzlies average are 15.1 more points than the Rockets give up (108.2).
- When Memphis puts up more than 108.2 points, it is 29-11.
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets are shooting 45% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.1% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.
- Houston has compiled a 20-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Rockets’ 113.9 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 115.6 the Grizzlies give up.
- Houston has put together a 19-2 record in games it scores more than 115.6 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Grizzlies are posting 1.2 more points per game (123.9) than they are in road games (122.7).
- In 2024-25, Memphis is ceding 111.5 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 119.9.
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are sinking 0.5 more threes per game (14.4) than in road games (13.9). They own an identical three-point percentage at home compared to away from home (37.4%).
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets average fewer points per game at home (112.4) than away (115.3), but also allow fewer at home (106.3) than away (109.9).
- In 2024-25 Houston is conceding 3.6 fewer points per game at home (106.3) than on the road (109.9).
- This season the Rockets are averaging fewer assists at home (22.4 per game) than away (22.7).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Thumb
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Finger
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Tari Eason
|Day-To-Day
|Leg
|Alperen Sengun
|Questionable
|Calf
|Steven Adams
|Questionable
|Ankle