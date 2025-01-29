How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 30

Published 11:49 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 30

SEC teams will take the court across six games on Thursday in college basketball action. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners playing the LSU Tigers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Today’s SEC Games

Ole Miss Rebels at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Texas A&M Aggies at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Missouri Tigers at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

