How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 30 Published 11:49 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

SEC teams will take the court across six games on Thursday in college basketball action. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners playing the LSU Tigers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Ole Miss Rebels at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas A&M Aggies at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Missouri Tigers at No. 5 Texas Longhorns

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: