Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Report Today – January 30 Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2025

As they gear up to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) on Thursday, January 30 at FedExForum, with tip-off at 9:30 PM ET, the Houston Rockets (32-14) have three players currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies also have listed three injured players.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Email newsletter signup

The Grizzlies dropped their last game 143-106 against the Knicks on Monday. In the losing effort, Jaren Jackson Jr. paced the Grizzlies with 21 points.

The Rockets head into this matchup on the heels of a 100-96 victory against the Hawks on Tuesday. Jalen Green put up 25 points, seven rebounds and zero assists for the Rockets.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4 1.7 1.6 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jabari Smith Jr. PF Out Hand 11.9 6.5 1 Tari Eason SF Day-To-Day Leg 11.1 6.1 1.1 Steven Adams C Day-To-Day Ankle 3.2 4.8 1.1

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, truTV, and MAX

TNT, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: