College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 29
Published 12:47 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
The SEC college basketball schedule on Wednesday, which includes the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs, is not one to miss — see below for predictions against the spread.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: LSU +12.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 11.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -12.5
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ole Miss -6 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 6.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss -6
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Alabama -1.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 3.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -1.5
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
