College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 29
Published 12:47 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
The AAC college basketball slate on Wednesday, which includes the North Texas Mean Green taking on the Wichita State Shockers, should provide some fireworks — see below for predictions against the spread.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick: Temple -8.5 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Temple Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 10.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Temple -8.5
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: UTSA +9 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 6.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida Atlantic -9
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: North Texas -5 vs. Wichita State
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Wichita State Shockers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 6.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Texas -5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Tulsa +8.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 4.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: UAB -8.5
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: January 29
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.