College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 29 Published 12:47 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The AAC college basketball slate on Wednesday, which includes the North Texas Mean Green taking on the Wichita State Shockers, should provide some fireworks — see below for predictions against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Temple -8.5 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Temple Owls

Charlotte 49ers at Temple Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 10.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Temple by 10.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Temple -8.5

Temple -8.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: UTSA +9 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls

UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 6.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 6.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -9

Florida Atlantic -9 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: North Texas -5 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Wichita State Shockers

North Texas Mean Green at Wichita State Shockers Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 6.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 6.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -5

North Texas -5 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Tulsa +8.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: UAB Blazers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

UAB Blazers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 4.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

UAB by 4.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UAB -8.5

UAB -8.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: January 29

January 29 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

