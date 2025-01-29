College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 29

Published 12:47 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

By Data Skrive

The AAC college basketball slate on Wednesday, which includes the North Texas Mean Green taking on the Wichita State Shockers, should provide some fireworks — see below for predictions against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Temple -8.5 vs. Charlotte

  • Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Temple Owls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 10.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Temple -8.5
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: UTSA +9 vs. Florida Atlantic

  • Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 6.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Florida Atlantic -9
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: North Texas -5 vs. Wichita State

  • Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Wichita State Shockers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 6.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: North Texas -5
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Tulsa +8.5 vs. UAB

  • Matchup: UAB Blazers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: UAB by 4.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: UAB -8.5
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: January 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

