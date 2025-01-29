Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks on January 29 Published 4:51 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Filip Forsberg and Quinn Hughes are two of the top players to watch when the Nashville Predators meet the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, January 29 at 9:00 PM ET.

Purchase tickets for this matchup at StubHub!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Information

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 48 18 31 49 Jonathan Marchessault 48 15 24 39 Roman Josi 44 9 26 35 Steven Stamkos 48 17 15 32 Ryan O’Reilly 45 14 14 28 Canucks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Quinn Hughes 45 14 42 56 Jonathan Tanner Miller 39 9 25 34 Brock Boeser 42 16 17 33 Conor Garland 49 13 19 32 Elias Pettersson 43 11 20 31

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Predators vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 129 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Nashville is ranked 18th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 154 (3.2 per game).

The Predators’ 22.14% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 12th in the league.

The Canucks’ 139 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

Vancouver has allowed 154 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th.

The Canucks’ power-play conversion rate (22.56%) ranks 11th in the league.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id: