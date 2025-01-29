Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks on January 29
Published 4:51 am Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Filip Forsberg and Quinn Hughes are two of the top players to watch when the Nashville Predators meet the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, January 29 at 9:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Canucks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-147)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|48
|18
|31
|49
|Jonathan Marchessault
|48
|15
|24
|39
|Roman Josi
|44
|9
|26
|35
|Steven Stamkos
|48
|17
|15
|32
|Ryan O’Reilly
|45
|14
|14
|28
|Canucks Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Quinn Hughes
|45
|14
|42
|56
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|39
|9
|25
|34
|Brock Boeser
|42
|16
|17
|33
|Conor Garland
|49
|13
|19
|32
|Elias Pettersson
|43
|11
|20
|31
Predators vs. Canucks Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 129 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville is ranked 18th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 154 (3.2 per game).
- The Predators’ 22.14% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 12th in the league.
- The Canucks’ 139 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- Vancouver has allowed 154 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th.
- The Canucks’ power-play conversion rate (22.56%) ranks 11th in the league.
