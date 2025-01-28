Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, January 28
Published 12:28 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025
The Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers hit the court in one of seven games on the college basketball slate on Tuesday that feature a ranked team. For picks against the spread, see the rest of this article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Georgetown Hoyas vs. No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 73, Georgetown 69
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 4.9 points
- Pick ATS: St. John’s (-4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 21 Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Louisville 76, Wake Forest 66
- Projected Favorite: Louisville by 10.7 points
- Pick ATS: Louisville (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 77, Kentucky 71
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 6.2 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (+9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks vs. UCF Knights
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 80, UCF 70
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 10.3 points
- Pick ATS: UCF (+13.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 7 Michigan State Spartans vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 79, Minnesota 65
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 14.5 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan State (-13.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
Butler Bulldogs vs. No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 76, Butler 69
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 7 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 77, Oklahoma 69
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 8.3 points
- Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
