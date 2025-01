Rotary Students of the Month Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Batesville Rotary Club announced its January Students of the Month last week, honoring seniors from South Panola High School and North Delta School with certificates marking the achievement. Pictured are North Delta senior Julius Anderson (center left) and South Panola senior Will Davis (center right). They were joined by their school sponsors, Bonnie Roberson and Tim Colbert. (Staff)