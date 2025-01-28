Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report Today – January 29
Published 9:41 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025
As they prepare for a Wednesday, January 29 matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (22-17-10) at Bridgestone Arena, which starts at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (18-23-7) are monitoring four players on the injury report.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dakota Joshua
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Kiefer Sherwood
|LW
|Day-To-Day
|Undisclosed
|Noah Juulsen
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 129 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Nashville ranks 18th in goals against, giving up 154 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- Their -25 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
Canucks Season Insights
- With 139 goals (2.8 per game), the Canucks have the league’s 23rd-ranked offense.
- Vancouver allows 3.1 goals per game (154 total), which ranks 18th in the league.
- Their -15 goal differential is 22nd in the league.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-147)
|Canucks (+123)
|5.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.