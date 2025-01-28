Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report Today – January 29 Published 9:41 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

As they prepare for a Wednesday, January 29 matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (22-17-10) at Bridgestone Arena, which starts at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (18-23-7) are monitoring four players on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dakota Joshua C Out Leg Kiefer Sherwood LW Day-To-Day Undisclosed Noah Juulsen D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 129 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Nashville ranks 18th in goals against, giving up 154 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

Their -25 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

With 139 goals (2.8 per game), the Canucks have the league’s 23rd-ranked offense.

Vancouver allows 3.1 goals per game (154 total), which ranks 18th in the league.

Their -15 goal differential is 22nd in the league.

Predators vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-147) Canucks (+123) 5.5

