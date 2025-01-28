Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report Today – January 29

Published 9:41 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - January 29

As they prepare for a Wednesday, January 29 matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (22-17-10) at Bridgestone Arena, which starts at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (18-23-7) are monitoring four players on the injury report.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Dakota Joshua C Out Leg
Kiefer Sherwood LW Day-To-Day Undisclosed
Noah Juulsen D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 129 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Nashville ranks 18th in goals against, giving up 154 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
  • Their -25 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

  • With 139 goals (2.8 per game), the Canucks have the league’s 23rd-ranked offense.
  • Vancouver allows 3.1 goals per game (154 total), which ranks 18th in the league.
  • Their -15 goal differential is 22nd in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-147) Canucks (+123) 5.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - January 27

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – January 27

Predators vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - January 25

Predators vs. Ducks Injury Report Today – January 25

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - January 25

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Report Today – January 25

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - January 24

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today – January 24

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow