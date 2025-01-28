Ole Miss vs. Texas Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 29 Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Wednesday’s game between the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (15-5, 4-3 SEC) and Texas Longhorns (14-6, 3-4 SEC) going head to head at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 76-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on January 29.

Based on our computer prediction, Ole Miss is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 141.5 over/under.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -5.5

Ole Miss -5.5 Point total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -225, Texas +184

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 76, Texas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Texas

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-5.5)

Ole Miss (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)

Ole Miss has put together a 13-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas is 11-9-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Rebels are 8-12-0 and the Longhorns are 11-9-0. The two teams score 156.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than this matchup’s total. Ole Miss is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while Texas has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels average 77.8 points per game (96th in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per contest (51st in college basketball). They have a +228 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The 31.2 rebounds per game Ole Miss averages rank 256th in college basketball, and are 1.9 fewer than the 33.1 its opponents grab per contest.

Ole Miss hits 1.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.0 (72nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.4.

The Rebels score 99.6 points per 100 possessions (94th in college basketball), while allowing 85.0 points per 100 possessions (36th in college basketball).

Ole Miss has committed 6.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.1 (ninth in college basketball action) while forcing 15.4 (10th in college basketball).

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +252 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.6 points per game. They’re putting up 78.9 points per game, 78th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.3 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball.

Texas is 184th in the country at 32.3 rebounds per game. That’s 2.0 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

Texas makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (175th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents.

Texas wins the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 9.2 (11th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.7.

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: