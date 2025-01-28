NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 29
Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025
In a Wednesday NBA slate that has plenty of exciting matchups, the Dallas Mavericks versus the New Orleans Pelicans is a game to catch.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 29
Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Pacers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 4.6 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Raptors -7.5
- Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 5.5 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and SportsNet
Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Hornets -3.5
- Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 4.7 points)
- Total: 205.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -8.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 1.9 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.5 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Knicks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 3.3 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Celtics -14.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 13.8 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Mavericks -1.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 8 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Clippers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 1.4 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -1.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.6 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -9.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 8.6 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
