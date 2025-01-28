NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 29 Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

In a Wednesday NBA slate that has plenty of exciting matchups, the Dallas Mavericks versus the New Orleans Pelicans is a game to catch.

Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 29

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pacers -6.5

Pacers -6.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 4.6 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 4.6 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.5 total projected points)

Over (227.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSDET

FDSIN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Raptors -7.5

Raptors -7.5 Spread Pick: Raptors (Projected to win by 5.5 points)

Raptors (Projected to win by 5.5 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.3 total projected points)

Over (229.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and SportsNet

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Hornets -3.5

Hornets -3.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 4.7 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 4.7 points) Total: 205.5 points

205.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.3 total projected points)

Over (219.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

YES and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -8.5

Kings -8.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 1.9 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 1.9 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226 total projected points)

Over (226 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH

NBCS-CA and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Cavaliers -7.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.5 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 5.5 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.6 total projected points)

Over (227.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOH

FDSSUN and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Knicks -3.5

Knicks -3.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 3.3 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 3.3 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.7 total projected points)

Over (232.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, and ALT

ESPN, MSG, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Celtics -14.5

Celtics -14.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 13.8 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 13.8 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.2 total projected points)

Over (231.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

NBCS-BOS and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Mavericks -1.5

Mavericks -1.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 8 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 8 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)

Over (227.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA

Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Clippers -3.5

Clippers -3.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 1.4 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 1.4 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.2 total projected points)

Over (221.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSC

FDSSW and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -1.5

Timberwolves -1.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.6 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 2.6 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)

Over (222.1 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSNX

AZFamily and FDSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -9.5

Thunder -9.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 8.6 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 8.6 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.3 total projected points)

Over (221.3 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSOK

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

