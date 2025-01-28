Manufacturing to resume at former Crown site – Georgia company expanding to Batesville Published 5:31 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Generator enclosure and fuel tank manufacturer Yancey Engineered Solutions, a division of Yancey Bros. Co., is locating operations in Batesville. The project is a $20.8 million investment and will create 250 jobs.

Yancey Engineered Solutions was established by Yancey Bros. in 2004 to provide specialized design and packaging services for CAT generators. The company is locating in the former Crown Cork and Seal facility where it will manufacture aluminum and steel generator enclosures and fuel tanks to be used primarily by data centers.

Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. MDA also is providing assistance for building improvements. AccelerateMS, Tennessee Valley Authority, City of Batesville, Panola Partnership and the Panola County Board of Supervisors are assisting with the project, as well.

Yancey Engineered Solutions plans to complete the project within three years and expects to fill the new jobs within five years.

“We are excited to locate our next manufacturing facility for Yancey Engineered Solutions in Batesville. The community has been very welcoming, and we were impressed with the Batesville-Panola County region’s strong workforce development commitment. We look forward to serving our customers and an important segment of the U.S. economy through our Batesville operations,” said Trey Googe, Yancey Bros. Co. Chairman and CEO Trey Googe.

In a release on Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the positive economic news in Panola County is a reflection of an upswing in industrial activity across the state.

“I am proud to welcome Yancey Engineered Solutions as the newest member of Mississippi’s thriving business community. The past few years have been incredible for economic development in the state, as we’ve attracted record-breaking investments from industry leaders and created tens of thousands of jobs in our communities. This investment and the creation of 250 jobs by Yancey Engineered Solutions continue that trend into 2025,” Reeves said.

Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar echoed the Governor’s remarks, pointing out that expansion into Batesville is a win-win for not just the city and county, but for the region.

“We are proud to serve this great Georgia company as they expand westward. Our area’s diversely skilled laborshed of welders, electricians, fabricators and engineers will meet Yancey’s needs. Their job commitment more than doubles the workforce of the previous industry, and they already have updated plans to expand,” Azar said.

“Our proximity to global distribution, the NWCC Concourse training center, Ole Miss CME, strong Pre-K-12 schools using our very own CTE Spark program and the many contiguous communities made up of families that simply believe in the value of dependable hard work all contributed to a speedy, resolute decision from Yancey,” he said.