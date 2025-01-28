January 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:21 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Tuesday’s NHL slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Dallas Stars taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.
How to watch all the games in the NHL on Tuesday is included here.
How to Watch January 28 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Chicago Blackhawks @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Montreal Canadiens
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Boston Bruins @ Buffalo Sabres
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ New York Islanders
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Washington Capitals @ Calgary Flames
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Anaheim Ducks @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
