Published 3:21 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

January 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Tuesday’s NHL slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Dallas Stars taking on the Vegas Golden Knights.

How to watch all the games in the NHL on Tuesday is included here.

How to Watch January 28 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Chicago Blackhawks @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Winnipeg Jets @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Boston Bruins @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Colorado Avalanche @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Washington Capitals @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Dallas Stars @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Anaheim Ducks @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

