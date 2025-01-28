How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 29

Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 29

There are three games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball slate.

There are three games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday's college basketball slate.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Maryland Terrapins at Penn State Lady Lions

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 6 UConn Huskies at DePaul Blue Demons

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SNY

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls



