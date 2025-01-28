How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 28 Published 8:43 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that features AAC squads. That matchup is the Rice Owls versus the South Florida Bulls.

Today’s AAC Games

Rice Owls at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

