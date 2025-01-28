How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 28

Published 8:43 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 28

There is one game on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that features AAC squads. That matchup is the Rice Owls versus the South Florida Bulls.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Rice Owls at South Florida Bulls

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 28

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 28

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 28

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 28

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 28

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 28

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, January 27

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow